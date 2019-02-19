Worthing Warriors host charity match

Worthing Warriors held a charity match under the floodlights for the first time as they welcomed Sussex University on Friday.

The event raised money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, a charity very close to Warriors hearts, after they cared for Sue Adams - mother of Charley McAdams - in her final days.

There was a real buzz around the ground but it was Sussex University who found a small gap to score under the posts early on.

Warriors utilised their width, getting the ball out to Saz Longhurst to score in the far corner. There was further entertainment before the break as Sussex Uni grabbed another try before Leanne Lampard went over in the corner for Warriors.

Anastasia O’Connor got another try for Worthing after the restart and a point now separated the two teams. Sussex Uni looked to have snatched victory away from Warriors with a try of their own.

However in the final minutes of the match, Lucy Unsted raced away to win it 20-19 for Worthing.

Warriors thanked Sussex University, referee Neal Hyatt, club sponsor Nuspace Builders and all the supporters for making the event a huge success. More than £400 was raised for St. Wilfrid’s Hospice.

