Worthing teenager Maxted in impressive Wimbledon win

Lui Maxted in action at Wimbledon / Picture: Getty

Maxted, from Worthing is a member of the LTA’s Men’s & Women’s Programme, through which the governing body provides a range of support to players aged 16-21 with potential to progress towards competing in Grand Slams and representing Great Britain in Davis or Billie Jean King Cup.

The 17-year-old has had a stellar few-months, playing in the boy’s singles at Roland Garros and receiving a wildcard into qualifying at the Eastbourne International, and has long been highlighted as one of Britain’s brightest future prospect.

He faced a tough first round match today against Bulgarian Petr Nesterov, an opponent two spots above him in the ITF junior rankings.

However, it was the world no. 38 who looked by far and away the better player, prevailing 6-3, 6-4 out on Court 4.

“It went very well for me. At the start I am sure we were both very nervous, and I could tell that from the way he was playing,” said Maxted.

“I just tried to focus on each point. I found my forehand from the very beginning. My backhand was a bit on and off, but I served well, especially with the new balls. I thought I played very well overall, coming into the net, putting my game out there. I’m very happy.”

Maxted is embracing the Wimbledon experience and has taken inspiration from the efforts of the likes of Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray over the past week, though is determined to look at the tournament match by match and not let expectation carry him away.

“It’s like a dream of mine. It is unreal having a home crowd behind you. It just makes you want to win even more and make them proud as well as yourself,” he commented.

“It makes me want to become a pro and do this myself. Just imagining being in the third round like them would be amazing. I will do my best to do the same one day.

“Obviously, I would love to win, but I always take it match by match and not think too far ahead, as otherwise bad things might happen. “

Keep up to date with all the latest from tennis in Britain by following @the_LTA on Twitter, @LTA on Instagram, LTA – Tennis for Britain on Facebook and @lta on TikTok.