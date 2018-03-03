Worthing's clash with title-chasing Billericay Town set to go ahead

Worthing Football Club have confirmed their Bostik League Premier Division clash with Billericay Town will go ahead later today.

The club held a pitch inspection earlier this morning, with Woodside Road's 3G surface deemed playable.

A number of fixtures across the country have been postponed owing to snow and freezing temperatures in recent days but it looks as though Worthing's game against Billericay will go ahead.

n East Preston, Littlehampton Town, Worthing United and Steyning Town are all hopeful of getting their respective Southern Combination League matches on today.

Golds and EP - who welcome Hassocks and Saltdean United in the Premier Division respectively - are holding pitch inspections a little later this morning.

Also in the Premier Division, Mavericks are due to make the trip to Peacehaven & Telscombe, with a decision set to be made within the next hour as to whether that one will take place.

Steyning Town, who have a 3G surface at their Shooting Field home, look likely to get a home SCFL Division 1 clash with Midhurst & Easebourne on.

n Worthing Raiders have not been so fortunate as they were forced to postpone a National 2 South meeting against Canterbury at Roundstone Lane owing to a frozen pitch.

Keep an eye here to see which SCFL matches go ahead.