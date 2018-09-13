Worthing Raiders relishing return to Roundstone Lane

Worthing Raiders welcome Redruth to Roundstone Lane on Saturday for their first National 2 South home action of the season.

Raiders head in to it on the back of a first victory of the new campaign - winning 35-26 at newly promoted Guernsey - and will be looking to make Roundstone Lane a fortress yet again.

Worthing were victorious in 12 of their 15 home matches last term and a similar return over the coming season could well go a long way to them bettering a seventh-placed finish achieved in 2017/18.

After successive away games to start the season, assistant coach Ben Coulson is looking forward to being back in front of the Raiders faithful.

He said: “There isn’t a player, coach or supporter in any sport at any level that doesn’t want to make the home ground a real advantage. Raiders HQ is no different, it’s our first home game and we want noisy Rugby Park full of happy Raiders supporters having watched a good performance from their guys.

“Home form is always important, it’s the foundation that a season is built upon.

It has to be this way as the distances travelled and the quality of opposition make it very difficult to get points on the road. This being said we want to get points consistently, whenever and wherever we play as does every other team in the league.”

Raiders bounced back from a heavy opening-day defeat at Taunton by coming out on top against newly promoted Guernsey.

Coulson was pleased with the reaction shown by Worthing.

He added: “We were pleased to win an incredibly tough match against a good side.

“We’d been speaking as a group about the strengths of the Guernsey team and were under no illusions how difficult it would be. They have a very well drilled forward pack and used it well, we knew this would be the case but it was still difficult to counter. Their backs were good with ball in hand and had a number of players that did make inroads.”

