Worthing Raiders aim to turn around recent slump

Ben Coulson assessed Worthing Raiders’ recent poor National 2 South form and declared: We need to pick up points.

The Raiders assisstant coach saw his troops slump to a fifth successive defeat after a 42-19 loss to promotion-chasing Henley Hawks at Roundstone Lane.

The result continued an alarming run for Worthing.

Having started 2019 with victory and looking to cement another top-seven finish this term, they’ve been beaten in the following five matches to leave them languishing in 12th.

Despite a slide down the table, just seven points separate Raiders and seventh-placed Redruth.

But coach Coulson is now keen for Worthing to start getting back on the winning trail.

Tom Miller surges forward in Worthing Raiders' clash with Henley Hawks. Picture: Warwick Baker

He said: “There are no easy games in this league, every team has the potential to get points against every other side.

“At the present time we need to pick up points, which we will continue to work towards.

“We shall prepare as we do every week, with the focus to better the opposition come Saturday.

“If we win on the weekend we could go seventh so one win for any of the teams in the midfield group can have an incredible impact.”

Coulson had no complaints as Raiders came up well short in a home clash against high-flying Henley.

Hawks ran in six tries on the way to victory and leave Worthing winless in five matches.

Raiders could only register three tries, meaning they came away pointless.

Coulson added: “Henley were too good for us, you can’t lose 19-42 and argue we were unlucky.

“They are well coached, have consistency in selection and have a number of players that have played at a higher level. All of those things contribute to a side playing well and becoming tough to beat.

“There were three or four clear-cut opportunities to score and gain the four-try bonus point but we didn’t execute in any of these instances.

“As we’ve said before these chances can’t be passed up when they present themselves - we play at a level where tries don’t come easily and so must be snapped up.

“With the cup half full, we did create opportunities to score and so we are continuing to develop, if not execute.”

Worthing go in search of a first win in six attempts at eighth-placed Old Albanian.

There’s also the added motivation of Worthing knowing victory will take them above their opponents.

“There are the same five points up for grabs as in any other match,” Coulson said.

“We want to win and it would go some way to building momentum moving into the final few games of the season.”

Have you read?

See what the future holds for Sussex Cricket



Big boost in Worthing's promotion bid



FA Cup heroes to be reunited at Worthing

