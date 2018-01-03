Worthing leg-spinner Crane set for England Test debut

Worthing’s Mason Crane is in line to make his England Test debut in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney tonight.

The 20-year-old leg-spinner - a former Thomas A Becket and Lancing College pupil - looks likely to replace Chris Woakes, who is suffering with a side strain.

Crane’s first wicket for his county Hampshire was that of Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara and the rise has continued from that point.

The Sussex-born leg-spinner featured in two T20 internationals in the home series against South Africa last summer. Crane then claimed 45 wickets during a successful stint with Sydney side Gordon last winter, which saw him earn a call-up to play for New South Wales - becoming their first overseas player since Imran Khan more than 30 years ago.

England captain Joe Root is hoping Crane can play a key role in Sydney and told BBC Sport: “It looks like it will give a lot of spin throughout the game.

"It should give a hint of turn and hopefully Mason comes into the game in both innings. He’s very excited, as you would be. It’s great to see someone so desperate to play for England. It’s a great place for him to start his career.”