Weedon praises East Preston's team effort

Gary Weedon heaped praise on all of his East Preston Cricket Club team as they bagged a comprehensive Sussex League Division 5 West success on Saturday.

All-rounder Jack Sunderland followed up his century from the previous week hitting 81, while Joe Carter claimed figures of 4-26 to fire East Preston to a 176-run home victory over West Wittering.

Sunderland also did a fine job with the ball, taking 3-16 as he continued to show his credentials in all departments.

Victory was just a second from five matches to start this season for East Preston but skipper Weedon feels belief is starting to build following promotion last term.

He said: “It was a great win and a real team effort.

“Jack (Sunderland) batted brilliantly in the middle overs to help us to a good total.Having seen the recent results we wanted to make sure that we left a total which West Wittering could chase to take the draw out the equation.

“In the field we were again very good and managed to restrict the runs and take regular wickets. “Although at one point we felt that we were never going to take the last two wickets.

“Jack and Joe (Carter) came back on to remove the lower order. The extra pace certainly helps when looking to bowl a team out.

“I’m very happy with our start to the season, although it has been a mixed bag, we are unbeaten and have been in a position to win four or five games. If you asked me at the start of the season I would have taken it. However there will be better teams to play so we need to continue our form on.”

East Preston were stuck in but a quickfire 36 from opener Paul McCafferty set the tone for the innings.

Sunderland came in later in East Preston’s innings and made sure his side posted a total of over 250.

All-rounder Sunderland smashed 81 from 67 balls - including five sixes - as they posted 255-7 off 47 overs.

The reply was poor from West Wittering. The need to go at a run rate of five an over proved too much.

Opening bowling partnership of Sunderland (3-16) and Carter (4-26) quickly got to work ripping through West Wittering’s batting line-up.

Brandon Trimmer (30) and skipper Harry Staight (14) were the only batsman to reach double figures as Wittering were skittled out for a measly 79 off 40.1 overs to hand EP victory.

East Preston make the trip to Wisborough Green on Saturday.