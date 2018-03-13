VIDEO: Raiders winger McIlwaine tackled by a physio in defeat at Broadstreet

Worthing Raiders winger David McIlwaine was on the end of an unexpected 'tackle' in his side's 29-14 National 2 South defeat at basement boys Broadstreet on Saturday.

With Raiders trailing 24-7 at Ivor Preece Field, Broadstreet physio Jamie Clifford came on to the field to treat a home player but accidentally took out opposition winger McIlwaine.

Referee Daniel Woods awarded Worthing a scrum after the bizarre collision.

Broadstreet director of rugby Paul Hurst told the Coventry Telegraph: "James played for us a young lad and has come back to us as a physio and is a big help for us.