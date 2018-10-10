Sussex star Phil Salt wins Abu Dhabi T20 title

Sussex batsman Phil Salt has made a fine start to his winter schedule.

Salt, 22, was part of the Lahore Qalandars team who won the Abu Dhabi T20 title over the weekend.

Talented Salt, who had a fine season for Sussex, was wicketkeeper and struck 31 as Lahore beat Yorshire Vikings in their opening game.

Salt’s Qalandars team then beat Australian outfit Hobart Hurricances to book a spot in Saturday’s final. Lahore Qalandars took on South African Multiply Titans for the Abu Dhabi T20 trophy, winning by 15 runs.

