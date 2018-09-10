Sussex cricketers 12th men in Alastair Cook's farewell England Test

Sussex-based pair Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Nick Oxley have featured as 12th men for England in their final Test of the series with India at The Oval.

East Grinstead’s Hudson-Prentice and Horsham’s Nick Oxley, a left-arm chinaman bowler who hails from Worthing, have both come on as substitute fielders in the match, currently in day four.

England wrapped up a series win at the Ageas Bowl in the previous Test and are looking come away with a 4-1 victory.

Both Hudson-Prentice and Oxley have featured in the Sussex League Premier Division this season.

Oxley was also 12th man for the match at Lord's earlier in the series, this game is opener Alastair Cook's final Test for England.

