Sussex Cricket League: Johnson hits six sixes in an over during 86-ball 205

Tom Johnson hit six sixes in an over on his way to an 86-ball 205 not out for Horsham (332-2) 2nd XI as they beat Pagham 2nd XI (83 all out) in Division 4 West. Jonathan Whiting took 6-26 in the Pagham innings.

Theodore Rivers led the way for Premier Division leaders Roffey (254-8) as they beat Brighton and Hove (145 all out) by 109 runs.

Theo Rivers

Rivers hit 121 before taking 3-8. Roffey skipper Matt Davies scored 51 and Ben Manenti took 4-50.

Former Sussex bowler Lewis Hatchett took 6-52 as reigning champions East Grinstead (85-0) beat Hastings and St Leonards (84 all out) by 10 wickets. Ian Sturmer took 3-23.

Mahesh Rawat hit a second successive century as Middleton (226-8) cruised to a 129-run win against Cuckfield (97 all out). Jack Dawling supported Rawat with 57. Tommy Davies (3-30) and Craig Fowle (4-16) were the pick of the Middleton bowlers.

Tom Haines hit another century as Horsham (265-4) chased down Eastbourne’s target of 264-8. Eastbourne skipper Jacob Smith scored 106 and Ben Twine hit 60 before Haines (120) and Nick Oxley (57) helped see Horsham home.

Navin Patel (3-39), Blair Tickner (3-30), Tim Moses (2-12) and Adam O’Brien (2-6) helped Preston Nomads (97-3) bowl Ifield out for 93.

In Division 2, Haywards Heath (200-9) went top after beating Ansty (144 all out) by 56 runs. Heath skipper Callum Smith was the star of the show hitting 80 before taking 3-25, while Jonny Phelps took 4-20. Darren Senadhira hit an unbeaten 55 for Ansty.

Three Bridges (222-7) are in second after they beat Chichester Priory Park (221-8). Joe De La Fuente took five wickets for Chichester while David Winn hit 50 for Bridges.

Third-placed Billingshurst (150-8) played out a draw with fourth-placed Mayfield (185-9). Ben Williams took 4-59 for Billingshurst before Tom Haynes hit an unbeaten 67. James Allen took 4-54 for Mayfield.

Bexhill (250-7) beat Lindfield (249-5) in a high-scoring game. Nathan Pugh (50), Simon Shivnarain (60) and Declan Martel (60) all batted well for Lindfield before Danul Dassanayake (91) led the way for Bexhill in the successful chase. Harty Chaudhary took 4-48 for Lindfield.

St James’s Montefiore (169-9) drew with Bognor Regis (116-7) with Marquino Mindley (4-57) and Ryan Maskell (67) the pick of the bowlers and batsmen.

Division 3 West: Roffey 2nd XI 133 all out lost to Stirlands 201-8; Slinfold 126 all out lost to Goring By Sea 127-4; West Chiltington & Thakeham 249-5 drew with Steyning 301-7 dec; Worthing 246-9 drew with Findon 148-7; Pagham 268-6 dec beat Three Bridges 2nd XI 77-9. Highlights: Jamaine Bullen 91 and 5-51 for Stirlands; Cameron New 105 for Worthing; Ryan Barratt 108 not out for Pagham.

Division 3 East: Burgess Hill 177 all out beat Eastbourne 2nd XI 81 all out; Crawley Eagles 206-6 (43.5) beat Seaford 204-6; East Grinstead 2nd XI 268-8 lost to Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 319-6; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 129-6 drew Portslade 189 all out. Highlights: Dan Strange 5-32 and George Willett 5-43 for Burgess Hill.

Roffey looking to retain T20 Cup after booking quarter-final place



Avoid a World Cup penalty with a TV license

Sporting Lisbon the visitors for Albion's showpiece friendly