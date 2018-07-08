Sussex Cricket League: Brighton beat Cuckfield by just ONE run in thriller

Brighton and Hove (257-7) beat Cuckfield (256 all out) by just one run in a thrilling game at the Nevill.

Steven Crosby top scored for Brighton with 86 not out from 66 balls before Sam Whiteman (87) and Chris Mole (51 not out) seemed to have Cuckfield cruising to the target.

Sam Whiteman hit 87 for Cuckfield

But Simon Hetherton (4-49) and Matt Machan (4-87) saw Cuckfield collapse from 230-5 to 256 all out.

Leaders Roffey (237-2) bounced back from last week’s defeat with an eight-wicket win over Middleton (233 all out). Mahesh Rawat led the way again for Middleton with an unbeaten 116. Stuart Whittingham took 4-91 for Roffey. Ben Manenti (50), Jibran Khan (100 not out) and Rohit Jagota (86 not out) saw Roffey cruise to the target.

Tom Johnson hit 124 as Horsham amassed 324-5 as they beat East Grinstead (196 all out). Skipper Michael Thornely chipped in with 69. Spinners Joe Ashmore (4-47) and Nick Oxley (3-64) bowled Horsham to victory.

Ben Twine lead the way for Eastbourne (259-6) as they beat Preston Nomads (170 all out). Twine hit 103 while Jacob Smith took 6-58 in the Nomads innings.

Hastings and St Leonards (240-9) beat Ifield (153 all out) by 87 runs. Joe Billings (59) and Jake Woolley (60) top scored for Hastings before Elliott Hooper (5-63) starred with the ball.

In Division 2, leaders Three Bridges (269-7) picked up another win, beating Billingshurst (154 all out) by 115 runs.

New Zealander David Winn hit 95 for Bridges while Ben Williams (4-97) was the pick of the bowlers for Hurst. In reply Matt Blandford, Conor Golding and Mike Rose took three wickets apiece.

Second-placed Mayfield (144-7) beat Bexhill (143 all out) in a low-scoring game. Mayfield’s James Allen took 6-34 while Nick Peters took 4-68 for Bexhill.

Haywards Heath (116-7) triumphed against Bognor (115 all out) in another low-scoring game. Jonny Phelps (5-31) and Alastair Templeton (46 not out) were the stars for Heath.

Lindfield (253-5) picked up a good win against Chichester Priory Park (250-7). Joe De La Fuente (62) and Jay Hartard (100) top-scored for Chi while Shohel Ahmed took (4-53). Toby Shepperson (71) top scored in the run chase.

St James Montefiore (237-8) bowled Ansty all out for 84. Harry Rollings hit 94 before Jordan Shaw (4-36), Michael Murray (3-5) and Sam Rattle (3-29) went through the Ansty line-up.

Division 3 West: Goring By Sea 220-5 beat Steyning 217-9; Pagham 283-5 dec tied with Worthing 283 all out; Slinfold 290-6 drew with Stirlands 227-7; Three Bridges 2nd XI 212 all out lost to Findon 266-5 dec; West Chiltington & Thakeham 263 all out lost to Roffey 2nd XI 269-9.

Highlights: Jack Stannard 112, Ryan Barratt 102 not out and Rico Webb 5-89 for Pagham; Curtis Howell 5-46 and Harry Metters 101 not out for Findon; Matthew Bidlake 115 from 85 balls and 6-55 for Roffey.

Division 3 East: Crawley Eagles 255-7 dec beat Bexhill 2nd XI 86 all out; Portslade 249-9 beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 89 all out; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 121-8 beat Eastbourne 2nd XI 119 all out; Seaford 182-9 lost to Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 183-9.

Highlights: Jack Stapley 6-79 for Hastings; Alexander Gomez 5-47 for Portslade; Owen Kernan 6-51 for Preston Nomads.

