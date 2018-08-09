Souch smashes first ever league century as leaders Littlehampton continue title march

Opener Guy Souch struck a league century for the first time in his career as Littlehampton Cricket Club continued their charge for Sussex League Division 4 West promotion on Saturday.

Souch (102) was the star, while Jack Turner weighed in with 72 as Littlehampton successfully chased down 219 at Henfield - securing a comfortable six-wicket win.

Ryan Budd (4-46) and skipper James Askew (4-42) earlier shared the load to skittle the home side out for 218 off 52.2 overs.

Leaders Littlehampton have now put themselves in a great position to gain promotion and potentially pick up a second title in as many seasons.

Captain Askew led his team to the double last term and they have a 17-point cushion over nearest challengers Broadwater with four games to play.

Littlehampton’s first target will be promotion and after their latest victory, they now need just 48 points from a possible 120 to secure a place in Division 3 West next season.

But captain Askew is not looking any further ahead than the home clash with Billingshurst 2nd XI on Saturday.

He said: “It was another crucial 30 points against a side we didn’t beat in the league last year. We have four games left and will take each one at a time, starting with Billingshurst this weekend.

“The lads started well considering we only had nine players for the first ten overs due to work commitments and a vehicle breakdown.

“Henfield built a few partnerships but all the bowlers stuck at it with Chris (Heberlein) and Nathan (Perry) keeping the run-rate down in the middle overs, before myself and Ryan (Budd) picked up wickets right at the end of the innings.

“Guy (Souch) and Jack (Turner) then both batted superbly to see us home. Guy deserved his first ever league 100 having batted well all year, getting good starts but not kicking on. This ton will give him great confidence.

“Jack (Turner) has really progressed on this year with some good scores and shows his great potential for future years.”

Askew stuck Henfield in after winning the toss but Littlehampton had just nine players for the opening ten overs due to work commitments and a vehicle breakdown. Opener and skipper Jack Parsons (57) made a half-century with Alex Rydon (48) also impressing as Henfield were well placed on 136-4. Captain Askew (4-42) and Budd (4-46) took the final six wickets between them as Henfield were restricted to 218 all out off 52. 2 overs.

Littlehampton would ease to victory with the bat. Opener Thomas Lee (four) fell early but centurion Souch and Turner put on 134 for the second-wicket to put their team on the way.

Turner (72) and Souch (102) would both fall before Littlehampton reach their target. Ally James (27*) and McLeod Cox (three not out) were the unbeaten batsmen as Littlehampton reached 219-4 in 42.2 overs.

