Skipper Adams has 'every faith' her Sussex squad can gain promotion back to Division One

Sussex Womens captain Georgia Adams has ‘every faith’ in her squad to get them back into Division One.

In Adams’ first season as captain, Sussex were relegated to Division 2 of the Royal London One-Day Cup competition.

But the 24-year-old backs her team 100 per cent to gain promotion this year. Speaking at the Sussex Womens team’s first ever media day, she said: “Our main focus is to get back promoted to Division One.

“On paper we have a brilliant side and I 100 per cent back us to do that.

“We want to get off to a strong start. We got off to a slow start last year so we want to hit the ground running and get that winning momentum. But I have every faith we are going to get promoted back up in the Division One.”

Georgia is not the only Adams to have captained at Sussex, her dad Chris led the county through their most successful period.

And Adams knows she is privileged to be in the position she is. She told us: “It is an absolute honour.

“I have played for Sussex through the ranks since I was 10.

“I really enjoyed it last season but I didn’t enjoy the relegation as much to be honest but we have a great bunch of girls coming through.

“The team ethos is great. We had a bit of a rebuild kind of phase, we have a really young side and we are seeing England players less and less now.

“I think we are going in the right direction now and we have some brilliant youngsters. When I look at the team we have, I think I have got up my game a bit.”

The media day was held at The Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre at BACA's campus in Falmer is the home to state-of-the-art sports facilities.

And Adams was full of praise for the facilities. She said: “It’s absolutely brilliant and I think it really has taken us to the next level having this place.

“Hove is so busy because the men are there all the time, since we have had the cricket centre here it’s been great because the girls come in every Tuesday we have few nets going on, Alexia (Walker) is brilliant, she will just come down and coach us and I use the gym every day.

“It’s great to have access to proper cricket facilities.”

Adams has spent the winter coaching, which she is clearly passionate about.

She said: “ I have been doing a lot of coaching which has been really good. I have been doing the u15s and u17s and it’s good because we have four or five of them in the senior squad.

“That gives me an opportunity to see what we have coming through the ranks and I work in this place as well so being in the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre if I get an hour free I jump in the nets.”

Of her very young squad, Adams picked out Worthing’s Ella Wadey and Seaford’s Ella McCaughan, as ones to watch.

She said: “Ella Wadey is an attacking batter. She is captain of the u17s, and Ella McCaughan is only 15 but she is phenomenal and very technically strong. I watch her bat and think I need to have a lesson.”

Adams reached the final of the Kia Super League last season, which was played at Hove, but the team lost in the final to Heather Knight’s Western Storm.

And the Sussex skipper hopes to reach the final again, but will she be with the Vipers again?

She said: “It’s a bit of a transfer window at the moment. Teams are allowed to offer contracts out whereas before we were very much allocated and told ‘you are a Southern Viper’.

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks we will find out. It’s a great competition.”

And talking of Hove being picked again for finals day, Adams said: “I am slightly biased, but it’s the best place for a final.”