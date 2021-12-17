Worthing Raiders clash with Esher is OFF
Worthing Raiders' festive break from playing has begun early with their scheduled Roundstone Lane clash with Esher tomorrow (Dec 18) postponed.
It's been called off by the opposition, a disappointment to Raiders who would have a big pre-Christmas crowd to see the in-form hosts in action.
A statement on the Raiders website said: "Due to player availability Esher are not able to play this Saturday’s game which will now be played on March 19th. The Christmas lunch is still on at noon as is all the other fun activities in our heated and well vented marquee."