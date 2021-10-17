Action from Worthing Raiders' 53-21 win over Barnstaple at Roundstone Lane / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders bash Barnstaple to carry on in league top spot - picture gallery

It finished Worthing Raiders 53 Barnstaple 21 as the team's flying start to the season continued.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 12:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 12:02 pm

Raiders played some sublime rugby at times but there were also short periods of inaccuracy and indiscipline. There is still plenty to work on until this squad reaches its potential but much to applaud and enjoy in this performance. A near 500 crowd saw the team maintain their early lead in National 2 South. MoM was Makeen Alikhan. See the Worthing Herald on Thursday for a full report and pictures. Meantime see some of Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

