Poppy wins coveted DHL moment of the month award - then has Twickenham trip to never forget

Durrington High School year 11 student and keen rugby player Poppy James recently had a day to remember at Twickenham.

The youngster not only got an invite to attend Harlequins’ clash against Wasps but also retrieved the match ball and placed it on the podium pre-match.

Poppy, whose been at Worthing Rugby Club for three years and is a key player for the under-18s, won the chance after she claimed October's coveted DHL moment of the month prize for an amazing try scored in a match against Trojans.

Her mother sent a video of her try in to be judged and it was selected as one of three to be shown in the #biggame11 - Harlequins against Wasps.

After going out in front of 80,000 people, the 15-year-old said: “At first it was petrifying but I actually really enjoyed it. It was fun.”

Poppy plays alongside six other Durrington High students at Worthing. They train every Tuesday (6:30pm-8pm) and Sunday (10:30 am -12pm). Sessions are open to girls aged 10-18. Contact Nigel Dewey (chairman) on nigel.dewey@icloud.com or via Twitter @WRFC_girls

Check out Poppy's award-winning try in the video attached.

