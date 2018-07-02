Picture slideshow: Weedon pleased with East Preston progress

Gary Weedon insists East Preston Cricket Club have the perfect platform to push for the Sussex League Division 5 West title in the second half of the season.

Leaders East Preston have yet to lose in the league at the halfway stage of the current campaign.

East Preston's Glenn Whitaker struck an unbeaten 65 in the win over Barns Green. Picture by Liz Pearce

They made it six victories from nine matches with a crushing seven-wicket home success over Barns Green in their latest match.

Heading in to the second half of the season East Preston are 16 points clear of nearest challengers Chippingdale - who they entertain on Saturday - and Weedon is delighted with how things have gone so far.

He said: “At the halfway stage we are unbeaten and have played some very good cricket.

“I would like to think we will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season but we are not going to get carried away.

“We will take each game as it comes and we are now in to the win/lose format, so anything can happen.

“As I say every week, we will go in to each game positively and focus on our own performances and the result will take care of itself.

“We started well with the ball and managed to restrict the runs scored early on. Applying scoreboard pressure has been one of our main strengths this year and it was again on Saturday. Jim (Sanderson) was able to break the partnership and the rest of the bowling attack were able to skittle the rest.”

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but had a difficult start to their innings. They lost two wickets for 28 runs. However, a 109-run partnership between Jay Dumbrill (59) and Adam Rice (61) looked to steady the ship.

Seamer Jack Sunderland starred with the ball once again, this time coming away with figures of 4-30. Joe Carter bowled collected 3-27.

East Preston lost an early wicket but the win was never in doubt. Tim Miles (35) and Paul McCafferty (30) both fell but put the home side on their way. Glenn Whitaker (65 not out) steered East Preston to 169-3 and victory in just 27.3 overs.

Leaders East Preston host second-placed Chippingdale on Saturday.