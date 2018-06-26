Picture slideshow: East Preston score derby success over rivals Arundel

East Preston Cricket Club claimed the bragging rights with a six-wicket Sussex League Division 5 West win at rivals Arundel on Saturday.

EP, who went top of the table following victory last week, remain the team to catch after successfully chasing down 135 against their near neighbours.

East Preston scored a derby success over rivals Arundel. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Seamer Jack Sunderland (3-33) and Lucy Uncles (3-25) lead the way with the ball as the wickets were shared around.

Arundel could not cope with the constant waves of pressure East Preston’s bowling unit put on them, eventually being bowled out for 134 from 44.4 overs.

EP had a slight wobble in reply, slipping to 71-3 but an important knock from Joe Carter (44*) got his side over the line as they made 135-4 in just 22.1 overs.

East Preston skipper Gary Weedon praised the performance from his side in the derby win and said: “We knew we had to perform well against Arundel and we certainly stood up to the task against better opposition.

“We were delighted they opted to bat, although we started slowly when we made a breakthrough. Jack (Sunderland) and Joe (Carter) managed to find a good line and length, which built some scoreboard pressure.

“Glenn (Whitaker) and Lucy (Uncles) then bowled excellently in the middle overs again taking regular wickets for Jack to clean up the lower order.

“The chase was never in doubt, although we lost a few wickets runs we scored quickly.

“We are not even halfway through the season but we know that if we play as well as we can we will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

Seamer Sunderland and Uncles both bagged three wickets, while Whitaker claimed two and Carter got another as Arundel were skittled out for 134.

Opener and skipper Weedon (25), Louis Storey (nine), Paul McCafferty(23) and Whitaker (12) all fell in the reply.

Carter’s quickfire 44 off 33 balls eased any nerves as he and Sunderland (14*) got East Preston over the line, seeing them to 135-4 in 22.1 overs and a resounding six-wicket win at big rivals Arundel.