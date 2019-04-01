Pakistan star's arrival at Sussex brought forward

Sussex Cricket and Mir Hamza have agreed to bring forward the Pakistan fast bowler’s arrival at the club.

The left-arm seamer arrived in the UK on Monday morning and will join Sussex ahead of the men’s first Specsavers County Championship match against Leicestershire, beginning at The 1st Central County Ground on Friday April 5.

Mir Hamza (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old had originally signed for nine matches in May and July but will now also be available for Sussex’s opening two Championship matches and the entirety of the Royal London One-Day Cup. Mir will wear shirt number 92.

Hamza will be present at Sussex Cricket’s men’s media event on Wednesday 3rd April.

