Worthing Thunder appoint new head coach

Nick Stevens has been named Worthing Thunder head coach for the upcoming season.

He arrives on the back of an undefeated campaign coaching Sussex University.

Josh Goddard, who was player-coach last season, stood down from his role to concentrate on playing.

That has now handed Stevens the chance to lead Thunder.

He has a wealth of experience and is a familiar name within basketball in Sussex.

Stevens was a player, coach and chairman at Brighton Cougars and was a regular at Worthing Thunder games last season.

The newly named head coach is now aiming to add to the legacy at Thunder.

He said: "I’m thrilled to have been given the Worthing Thunder head coach role and be given the opportunity to add to the great legacy of elite basketball in Worthing.

"The club has once again assembled one of the most talented rosters in the country.

"We have re-signed the majority of the core squad members from recent successful seasons.

"In addition, we have recruited some exceptional young players. I’m looking forward to working hard with them and becoming the best basketball team we can be."

Director of basketball Zaire Taylor hoping the 'passionate' pair can continue to build basketball in Sussex.

He said: "Nick and I have been building a relationship since I arrived in Sussex.

"We both have a passion for building Sussex basketball, and that’s where our bond was created.

"Nick has a strong basketball IQ and has been extremely active in the community.

"Although Josh was very successful as a coach winning a title in his first season, it was a lot of responsibility to take on while playing.

"Nick has a bit more experience and allows Josh to focus on his play while giving us a consistent play-caller on the sideline."

Worthing Thunder have signed former head coach Daniel Hildreth's son Cameron.

Thunder host Vipers Pro in a friendly at Worthing Leisure Centre tonight (7pm).

