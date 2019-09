Worthing Raiders suffered a 19-30 home defeat to Redruth at home on Saturday.

You can read the match report here. Photographer Stephen Goodger was at the game - here are a selection of his pictures.

David McIlwaine freelance Buy a Photo

Jack Forrest freelance Buy a Photo

Action from Worthing Raiders v Redruth freelance Buy a Photo

Jack Forrest freelance Buy a Photo

View more