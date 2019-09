Raiders recorded a battling 27-20 triumph over Old Redcliffians at Roundstone Lane. Henry Birch and Sam Boyland were Worthing's try scorers as they made a winning start. Check out a selection of photographer Stephen Goodger's snaps from the game.

1. Worthing Raiders v Old Redcliffians Match action freelance Buy a Photo

2. Worthing Raiders v Old Redcliffians An Old Redcliffians player is stopped in his tracks freelance Buy a Photo

3. Worthing Raiders v Old Redcliffians Matt McLean lines up a kick freelance Buy a Photo

4. Worthing Raiders v Old Redcliffians Matt McLean surges forward freelance Buy a Photo

View more