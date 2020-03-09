Winter watch: Sussex stars' World Cup dreams end in cruel fashion, Khan puts in man of the match performance

Welcome to another week of updates on how Sussex players are getting on around the world.

This week sees an unfortunate end to England Women’s T20 World Cup campaign and the next stages of the Pakistan Super League.

England Women were eliminated from the T20 World Cup semi-finals in the cruellest of ways this week as they bowed out with a washed-out game versus India.

After finishing second in their World Cup group, England were drawn versus India in the semi-final matchup.

With a forecast for the game suggesting there was to be torrential rain it didn’t look good for England as ICC rules for the tournament state that if a game without a reserve day is washed out, the side with the better group stage record will go through.

With no reserve day planned for either semi-final by the ICC, it left England hoping for clear skies which never came.

The forecast was right, and England were eliminated, which meant Danni Wyatt’s, Georgia Elwiss’ and Freya Davies’ World Cup was over.

Rashid Khan put in a man of the match performance as Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 11 runs in the first of two T20I’s between the sides.

Rashid returned figures of 3-22 from his four over-allocation to help restrict Ireland to 172/6 before Afghanistan chased down the Duckworth-Lewis reduced to take the first T20I in Greater Noida.

The second T20I saw Rashid take figures of 1-26 as Afghanistan won by 21 runs to take the series 2-0.

Travis Head was in action with his Sheffield Shield side South Australia as they looked to get their poor season back on track.

Head made scores of 16 and 60 as his side were defeated by 182 runs, leaving South Australia bottom of the table.

Ollie Robinson finished his England Lions tour of Australia this week as the visitors drew a first-class match versus a New South Wales XI.

Robinson took figures of 2-64 from 25 overs in the match as England Lions finished what had been a superb tour of Australia.

The next round of fixtures from the Pakistan Super League continued this week with Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and David Wiese in action.

It was a good week for Jordan (Karachi Kings) and Wiese (Lahore Qalandars) as both their sides picked up wins.

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets with Jordan taking figures of 2-33 as moved up to fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalanders picked up their first win of the season by beating Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets.

However, it was not a good week for Mills with his side Quetta Gladiators being defeated twice, with their second defeat by Peshawar Zalmi leaving them second from bottom as Mills returned figures of 0-33.