Winners! Experiment is a huge success for Worthing Thunder

9

With Ryan Pharo and Dave Towers quiting after just six weeks in charge, Wick have have moved swiftly to appoint ex-Pagham assistant manager Mike Williamson and new assistant Marc Hilton at the helm of the Crabtree Park outfit to see them through to the end of the season.Pharo and Towers leaving last week was another sucker-punch for chairman Keith Croft, who has had to deal with last-season’s relegation, well-documented discipline issues and resulting fines, as well as his third managerial walkout in under a year.That resulted in them having to concede their County League Division 2 clash away to Loxwood last Saturday, citing they could not raise a side.Pick up the Littlehampton Gazette tomorrow (Thursday), for a full interview with Croft on what he has described as a “terrible year” for the club, along with the thoughts of new manager Williamson.The Wick chairman also speaks to us about the future of the club.