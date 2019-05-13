Why East Preston were left counting the cost of West Chiltington's West Sussex Premier Division title party

East Preston were left to count the cost with six first team members missing as they suffered a maiden Sussex League Division 4 West defeat of the season.

The contingent, which included skipper Gary Weedon, featured for West Chiltington as they lifted the West Sussex Premier League title.

But that was little consolation for East Preston, who succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat at Slinfold.

Stand-in skipper Josh Carter could not fault the efforts from the much-changed team.

But in proved in vein as they suffered a first defeat of the campaign.

Carter said: “Given the side we had out, we were not displeased with the result.

“We managed to pick up seven points, although we were a little disappointed to not come away with a few more.

“Our middle order dug in well. getting us to 170 on a slow wicket.

“However, Slinfold managed the chase well, were patient and inevitably knocked off the runs.

“On a positive note, we were able to field two teams for the weekend and gain points rather than have any deducted.

“We are back to full strength next week, so we will be looking to bounce back with another win.”

Depleted East Preston were stuck into bat on what looked a slow wicket.

Openers Andrew Shoebridge (ten) and Tim Miles (nought) fell cheaply to leave them 25-2.

Tom Wareham-Grinstead top-scored with 45, while Joe Carter struck 26 as East Preston got things back on track.

After a 64-run third-wicket stand, Slinfold countered to leave the visitors 98-6.

Lucy Uncles (33 not out) and Thomas Chapman (21) grabbed some key late innings runs to get East Preston to 170-9 off 41 overs.

Mubbasar Hussain (3-35) and Imran Shah (3-45) produced brilliant spells for Slinfold, putting them in control. East Preston needed early wickets if they had any hope of defending what was a below-par total.

Mark Coskin ensured they made the perfect start, getting rid of opener Nabeel Nilamdeen for five.

But skipper Steven Haines led the way for Slinfold, finishing unbeaten on 64.

Stand-in captain Carter did get rid of Sean Overton (24) to hand East Preston a glimmer.

But Haines and Daniel Smith (47 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 69 to guide the home side to 173-2 and victory inside 32 overs.

East Preston are set to welcome back those that missed the match for Saturday’s home clash with Three Bridges 2nd XI.

