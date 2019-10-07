The route for the Great South Run 2019 has been revealed

There’s not long to go until this year’s Great South Run, with 20,000 runners expected to take on the 30th edition of the event.

With less than three weeks to go until the 10-mile run, organisers have published a map of this year’s route so runners can see where in the city they will be heading to.

The route for 2019

The route is very similar to the 2018 edition, and includes a section through the dockyard and Portsmouth Naval Base, a mile-long stretch up a and down Winston Churchill Avenue, and the final few kilometres along the seafront.

There are a couple of minor changes for runners. According to the map there is a slightly different route through the dockyard, and entrants will run further east along Queen Street towards Victoria Park, before turning back and running south to Winston Churchill Avenue.

The 2019 Great South Run route

This year’s Great South Run will start from South Parade in Portsmouth, with thousands of runners setting off along Clarence Esplanade.

From there they will head towards the historic dockyard and HM Naval Base, before turning east and running past Victoria Park.

From there thousands will jog along the other side of Southsea Common – where they will see the finish line despite only being about half way through.

By the seven-mile point they will reach Eastney and weave through residential streets, before the final mile back along the seafront.

Key points

As well as the route the map also shows there will be water stations, live music and other things going on around the route.

There will be two water stations, one just before the four mile mark on Winston Churchill Avenue and the other by mile seven just before heading up Cromwell Road.

Other features include the Clif Feed Station, giving out energy gels and chews at mile seven, and Wave 105.2 FM giving out the traditional jelly babies at mile nine along the seafront.

Musical notes on the map also indicate where loud power songs will be playing on the PA system to give you a boost.

For more information go to the Great South Run website.