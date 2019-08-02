Sussex sizzle to beat Kent and go second in Blast table

Vitality Blast leaders Kent Spitfires lost their 100 per cent record when they were outplayed by Sussex Sharks at Hove.

The Sharks, who themselves are unbeaten in the competition, moved to second place in the South Group table with this emphatic victory by nine wickets with four overs remaining.

The Sharks, chasing 155, got off to a fine start when Luke Wright and Phil Salt powerd 38 runs off the first four overs before Wright was bowled by Adam Milne with the last ball of the fifth over for 24 off 18 balls.

Sussex were looking strong at 81-1 at the halfway stage, with Salt leading the charge with an unbeaten 40. But in the final stages even Salt’s destructive batting was overtaken by Laurie Evans, who hit Fred Klaasen for 16 in three deliveries.

Evans finished with 65 not out from 35 deliveries, with six fours and three sixes, while Salt’s unbeaten 63 from 44 ball included six fours and two sixes.

Jofra Archer, keen to prove his fitness for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s, returned for the Sharks and so did Chris Jordan, replacing Reece Topley, who was not 100 per cent fit.

Archer, who will also play for Sussex 2nd XI in a three-day match against Gloucestershire at Blackstone, starting on Tuesday, went for 20 in his first two overs. But Jordan broke through for the Sharks in the third over when his off-cutter hit the top of the dangerous Zak Crawley’s off-stump.

Daniel Bell-Drummond responded by hitting Jordan for successive sixes over square-leg as Kent raced to 52 after five overs before some tight bowling by Tymal Mills, who dismissed Ollie Robinson and Heino Kuhn in successive overs, and Rashid Khan, who bowled Bell-Drummond with a googly for 50, gave the Sharks some control in the middle overs.

When Archer returned to bowl the 17th over, with the Spitfires 130-5, he conceded just three runs. And in the next over Mills dismissed the dangerous Mohammad Nabi for a 29-ball 43. In his final over, Archer conceded just five runs and had Milne caught in the deep by Phil Salt to finish with figures of 1-28 from his four overs.

THE TURNING POINT: The slower-ball bouncer from Tymal Mills which fooled the rampant Mohammad Nabi when Kent were still capable of a big score.

SHOT OF THE MATCH: Laurie Evans’ six over cover-point off Fred Klaasen to reach his fifty as he took 16 runs off the first three balls

THE UNSUNG HERO: England cricket boss Ashley Giles, for allowing Jofra Archer to play in this match to the delight of a capacity crowd.