Sussex international bowler urges public: Get involved in the Bowls Big Weekend

Bowls England's Lorraine Kuhler, who is from Goring

Having stormed to Atlantic Championships gold in the women's triples event in 2019, the 30-year-old earned her first selection for the global competition in the Gold Coast last year.

The impending pandemic put a halt to those plans while also ramping up her workload at Brighton & Hove City Council, for whom she manages the transactional finance functions.

Purchasing her first property has also kept Kuhler busy, but with restrictions steadily easing she is focused on re-establishing herself on the international stage – and securing selection for next summer’s home Commonwealth Games.

“Working for local government has meant it’s been a very busy period for me, with everything that’s been going on,” said Kuhler, who is supporting Bowls’ Big Weekend, an innovative nationwide initiative taking place from May 28-31.

“I’ve just moved into a new house so that’s kept me occupied for the last six months as well, so even though there’s been less time on the bowling green I’ve had plenty to do!

“It has been tough, in terms of my sport. I’ve played bowls for nearly 20 years now and I’d finally earned the opportunity to compete at the worlds, and we’re in a scenario where it might be postponed indefinitely now.

“But I’ve dusted myself off and I’m looking at competing at a first Commonwealths. I suffered a career-threatening injury in 2017 so to come back from that and compete in Birmingham next summer would be phenomenal – I could barely put it into words.”

Despite living on the south coast Kuhler represents Oxford City and County, and she believes the Bowls’ Big Weekend initiative is a crucial tool in engaging people in the sport.

Over 600 clubs across the country have signed up to open their doors to the public on Bank holiday weekend, allowing individuals of all ages and backgrounds to try a new sport, have some fun and meet new people in a safe and Covid-secure environment.

She added: “A high percentage of new players get involved off the back of open days, and I think it’s a great idea - especially after all of the issues of the past year.

“With the Commonwealth Games on the horizon now is a great opportunity to celebrate our sport, and encourage people to come down and get involved.

“I’m certainly geared up for next summer. I’m getting my head down, keeping myself fit and trying to do everything off the green as well as on it to make sure I put myself in the best possible position to get selected.”