Sussex bowling club in shock after sudden death of popular CJ

Clive Johnston will be much missed by Lancing bowlers

Clive Johnston, otherwise known as CJ, who was 52, died after he had played in the Double Fours Abergavenny Cup competition against Hove and Kingsway BC.

The club said that after returning his bowls to the club, he was walking home and talking on the phone to another member when he had a heart attack. Paramedics tried for an hour to revive him, without success.

CJ joined Lancing BC in 2016 and became a key member of the club, carrying out many tasks unasked – to the extent that he won the club’s Unsung Hero award.

He lived for his bowling and became a very competent player whose knowledge and advice was often sought.