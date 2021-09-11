Sussex athletes scoop 19 medals at national School Games

Netball was among sports played at the School Games

It's a multi-sport event which aims to give them the experience and tools to follow in the footsteps of professional athletes, many of which were on campus.

On top of Tokyo 2020 Olympians Holly Bradshaw and Alice Dearing opening up proceedings, Judo Paralympian Chris Skelley visited Wheelchair Tennis athletes on the final day following his successful gold journey at Tokyo 2020.

Competing with regions from across the UK, the young athletes from Sussex brought home a total of 19 medals, consisting of 3 Gold, 7 Silver, 9 Bronze.

GB Paralympians were among star guests at the event

Medallists came from across Sussex, including:

Arundel

Emily Carman, aged 13, won Silver in the Laser Run U15 Girls Individual Event, as well as Silver in the Laser Run U15 Girls Team Event with Team Tudors

Brighton

Izzy Boakye, aged 15, won Silver in Netball with Team Surrey Storm

Luke Goodwill, aged 15, won Bronze in the Cycling Male Campus Crit 3 with the Southeast Team

Billinghurst

Emily Olliver, aged 13, won Bronze in the Laser Run U15 Team Event with Team Knights

Burgess Hill

Grace Heath, aged 15, won Silver in Netball with Team Surrey Storm

Crawley

Will Sutton, aged 16, won Bronze in the Boys High Jump

Lewes

Gemma Tutton, aged 16, won Gold in the Girls Pole Vault, breaking the School Games National Finals record.

Rowan Pearson, aged 15, won Bronze in the Girls 400m

East Grinstead

Gabrielle Holland, aged 14, won Gold in U17 Individual Laser Run as well as Gold in the U17 Team Event with her team, the Tudors

Eastbourne

Daisy Burton, aged 16, won Bronze in the Aquathlon Girls A Final, as well as Bronze in the Overall Girls category, and Silver in the Triathlon Mixed Team Relay

Matilda Collins, aged 16, won Silver in Hockey with Wales Team

Mary Taylor, aged 16, won Bronze in Cricket with Team Brunt

Maidenbower

James Pratt, aged 16, won Bronze in the Boys Javelin

Pulborough

Natalie McEvoy, aged 15, won Silver in Netball with Surrey Storm

Worthing

Morgan Woods, aged 19, won Bronze in the Universal Relay B Final with Team Tokyo

The young athletes, ecstatic with their performance, left Loughborough University on a sunny Sunday evening, clutching their medals along with memories to last a lifetime.

Ali Oliver, CEO of Youth Sport Trust, commented; “On the last day of this long, exciting competition a feeling of achievement was in the air from both athletes and coaches as we reflect on this year’s National Finals.