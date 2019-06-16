Superb start to outdoor season for Worthing Harriers' Special Olympics athletes

Worthing Harriers’ Special Olympic athletes had a fantastic start to their outdoor season with 23 personal bests.

The club took a team of 21 athletes to Windsor on a very windy day to compete against 11 other teams from across the south east region.

The Special Olympic squad had been working hard through the winter and it was great to see them reap the results.

Taylah Forthgill delivered a top performance, with two golds, a silver medal along with two PBs, Ella Kemp claimed a gold and two silvers as well as gaining two PBs.

Newcomer Jared Reed picked up two golds and a silver, with two PBs to show for his efforts. Forthgill and Kemp have both made national standards, along with Toby Chadwick, Dougie Beighton, Lacey Hughes, Dan Price and Emily Scally.

They are all heading for Watford later this month to take part in the Mencap Championships.

