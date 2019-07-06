Roffey win top-of-the-table clash, Winn shines in Three Bridges victory - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

Roffey (138-4) won the battle of the top two, beating Brighton and Hove (136 all out) by six wickets.

And it was the spinners who once again did the damage for Roffey with Luke Barnard (4-47), Ben Manenti (4-33) and Rohit Jagota (2-27) taking the wickets. Matt Machan (33) and Matt Wood (29) top scored for Brighton.

Machan took three Roffey wickets in reply but Jagota (42 not out) guided the league leaders home.

Eastbourne (188-1) cruised to a nine-wicket win against Horsham (184 all out). Joe Willis (51) and Nick Oxley (49) top scored for Horsham while Archie Lenham (3-35) was the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, James Hockley (96 not out) and Scott Lenham (63 not out) saw Eastbourne home.

David Winn hit an unbeaten 113 as Three Bridges (240-6) chased won a big target set by Middleton (239-9). Mahesh Rawat hit 94 and Harry Hovey 61 for Middleton before Winn, aided by Joe Walker 70 saw Bridges home.

Cuckfield (254-8) also chased down a big target against Mayfield (253 all out). Ben Fitchet (72) top scored for Mayfield while Marcus Campopiano (90) starred in the chase.

East Grinstead (207-4) enjoyed a six wicket win over Preston Nomads (204 all out). Nathan Pole (71) top scored for Nomads while Leo Cammish hit an unbeaten 84 and Ollie Graham 53 for Grinstead.

In Division 2, leaders Hastings (98-3) beat bottom side Goring (92 all out) by seven wickets.

Elliot Hooper was again in the wickets, taking 4-29 and Jed O’Brien took 3-13. Joe Billings hit 58 in the run chase.

Henry Cope took 5-37 as second-placed St James’s Montefiore (125-3) beat Ifield (124 all out). Harry Rollings hit 65 as St James’s cruised to the win.

Billingshurst (217) are joint second with St James’s after beating Lindfield (160 all out). Shohel Ahmed took 5-33 to give Lindfield hope but Andy Barr’s 6-54 inspired Hurst to the win.

Haywards Heath (153-7) beat Bognor Regis (152) by three wickets.

Chichester (208 all out) bowled Burgess Hill out for just 84 to triumph. Joe De La Fuente (66) shone with the bat for Chi while Junaid Nadir took 4-41 for Hill. In reply, Daniel Joseph (3-8), Matt Geffen (3-36) and Abishek Raut (4-16) did the damage with the ball.

Division 3 West: Ansty 224-6 beat Steyning 169 all out; Findon 162 all out lost to Broadwater 163-7; West Chiltington & Thakeham 228-8 lost to Roffey 2nd XI 332-6; Worthing 94-3 beat Stirlands 91 all out. Highlights: Sachin Naik 145 from 110 balls for Roffey 2nd XI.

Division 3 East: Bexhill 181-2 beat Crawley Eagles 179 all out; Rottingdean 151 all out lost to Eastbourne2nd XI 210-4. Highlights: Jamie Goddard 5-17 for Eastbourne 2nd XI.

Other highlights: Lee Donaldson 5-46 for Chippingdale; Dan Smith 140 from 100 balls for Slinfold; Ben Crook 5-8 and Adam Robinson 4-16 as Crawley Down bowled Ansty 2nd XI out for 27; Freddie Pollard 7-22 for Felbridge & Sunnyside 2nd XI