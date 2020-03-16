Rashid Khan helps Afghanistan to series win over Ireland - Sussex stars in Pakistan Super League action

Despite coronavirus have a massive impact on cricketing fixtures across the world, some Sussex players have continued to play for clubs and countries.

Rashid Khan continued his fine form with Afghanistan in their three-match T20I series versus Ireland. Rashid took 1-25 from his four-over allocation before following that up with late blitz as he hammered 14 from six balls to take the game to a Super Over.

Unfortunately for Afghanistan and Khan he failed to defend the nine-run target as Ireland won the final game of the series, which Afghanistan won 2-1.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Super League continued with David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bopara and Phil Salt in action.

Wiese was in action three times with his side Lahore Qalanders, winning two out of the three games. Wiese took 1-31 and provided a cameo of 17 from six balls to help guide Qalandars to a five-wicket win versus Peshawar Zalmi before taking 2-24 in his side’s nine-wicket win versus Multan Sultans.

Bopara was on the losing side of a Wiese performance as his 33 runs and figures of 0-17 were not enough to help Multan Sultans to victory, but he managed to bounce back later in the week versus Peshawar Zalmi as his side won by three runs.

However, Wiese failed to help make it three wins from three as he scored just five runs and went wicketless as his side lost by 10 wickets versus Jordan’s (who took figures of 1-24 in his sides win) Karachi Kings.

Phil Salt was unable to match the victories of his fellow Sussex teammates as his side Islamabad United were defeated by Jordan’s side Karachi Kings by four wickets despite Salt making 25 runs.

The PSL is being shortened and will finish on Wednesday (March 18).