Play-off glory makes it another season double for D & D's talented stars

Worthing-based D & D Basketball Club’s talented men’s squad are toasting double glory.

The team completed what was a fantastic campaign, following up their league title win by defeating Bognor Pirates to be crowned play-off champions.

The final was slow to start, but took off in the second half to see D & D take a comfortable win 105-70.

The most valuable player award went to was awarded to Tomas Seduikis.

This is the second year running that D & D have completed the double.

It’s great to see players in the team who started playing basketball at an early age with the club continuing to play and enjoy success at a senior level.

The under-13 whites team met league winners Crawley Storm West.

But unfortunately they were unable to live with Crawley, who proved too strong for and took the match 88-59.

The game was played in a great spirit and although the players were disappointed with the result, they all can learn from the experience.

