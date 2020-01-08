Pétanque club celebrates launch at official opening

A new pétanque club and terrain has officially opened in Littlehampton.

Clymping Pétanque Club held its opening ceremony on January 4, with a melee of three games and complimentary food and drink.

A total of 48 players from across the south, several national players and many Arun district councillors and residents were among those present at the opening.

Also in attendance was president of the Southern Counties Pétanque Association (SCPA), Steve Lombard, who cut the ribbon to officially open the terrain.

Keith Wannell, from the club, said: “The opening went extremely well, I don’t think it could have gone any better.

“The terrain was full capacity, with all eight pistes in use.

“It was so busy that every game played was a triple.”

The Clymping club will play on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 11.15am.

Keith Wannell said: “This is probably the best game you’ve never heard of, so why not come along and give it a go?

“It’s fun, it’s competitive and it helps keep you fit.

“Pétanque is a game for all ages, although we do ask that under-14s are accompanied by a parent or guardian.”

The club welcomes new members, experienced or not, and offers free trials.

Keith said: “You are welcome to come along for three sessions before being asked to join.

“Boules will be provided for you and we will happily show you how to play.”

In the future, the club hope to gain more memberships and encourage junior players, aged 10 upwards, to join.

The club also wants to enter a team into the Southern Counties leagues in order to face tougher challenges.

Clymping’s very own Mike Davies was the overall winner at the opening, competing in his first tournament.

Other winners from the grand opening games included: Gina Wilkins from Cranleigh, best of two wins and Chris Peat from Oxshott, best of one win.

Greta Roberts from Worthing was voted friendliest player.

The club is registered with both Southern Counties Pétanque Associaition and Pétanque England – where 159 clubs are registered, including 23 in the Southern Counties.

The club is based at Clymping Village Hall Church Lane, Littlehampton.

To find out more about the club, visit clympingpetanque.simplesite.com