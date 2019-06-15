National stage debuts representing south east region for Wickers Gymnastics Club duo

Wickers Gymnastics Club had two members competing in a national finals for the very first time.

Tanya Dipu and Isabelle Sherwood represented the south east region team in the nationwide competition in Stoke.

Young gun Tanya competed in the compulsory four category, coming up against some talented gymnasts.

She placed 33rd with a top ten ranking on vault. The south east team placed sixth out of 13.

Isabelle competed in the national four category and placed 48th. She herself was proud by completing a clean competition with no falls and even got back up after a small injury.

Wickers head coach Emma Bridle said: “We are very proud of Isabelle and Tanya for competing in their first national finals and hope they enjoyed the experience.”

More information about what Wickers can offer your child can be found at www.wickersgymnasticsclub.co.uk. You can also contact the club on email wickersgymnasticsclub@hotmail.co.uk

