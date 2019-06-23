Middleton's Rawat hits unbeaten 151, Brighton remain top of Premier - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League

Mahesh Rawat hit a stunning 151 not out as Middleton (262-8) drew with reigning Sussex Cricket League champions Roffey (227-9).

The Indian dominated the Middleton innings with Luke Barnard (3-38) the pick of the bowlers for Roffey. In reply, Matt Davies (54) and Chris Webb (50) batted well for Roffey but in the end they had to settle for the draw.

Premier Division leaders Brighton and Hove (283-6) enjoyed another win, this time beating Cuckfield (198 all out) by 85 runs.

Hugo Gillespie (76) and Matt Machan (93 from 57 balls) lead the way for Brighton before Stephen Marsh took 4-86 with the ball. Joe Cambridge top-scored for Cuckfield with 89. Navin Patel took 5-67 as Preston Nomads (242-9) beat Mayfield (155 all out).

Usman Khan (62) and Dan Phillips (58) batted well for Nomads before Patel and Will Collard (4-22) ran through Mayfield’s batting line-up.

East Grinstead (223 all out) bounced back from their collapse last week by beating Horsham (163 all out). Ian Sturmer top-scored with 54 for Grinstead while Nick Oxley was the start with the ball for Horsham taking 6-75. In reply, skipper Michael Thornely hit 54 but it was Brad Hatchett (4-47) and George Cave (3-24) who led EG to victory.

Conor Golding (6-41) was the star of the show as Three Bridges (138-5) beat Eastbourne (133 all out). Ben Twine took 5-33 in the reply but keeper Joe Walker (54 not out) guided Bridges to victory.

Bognor Regis (242-4) lead Division 2 after a crushing 122 run win against Chichester Priory Park (120 all out). Skipper Ryan Maskell hit 102 for Bognor before Josh Sargeant took 5-24.

Dan Strange took an incredible 8-44 as Burgess Hill (145 all out) beat Goring-by-Sea (94 all out) in a low scoring game. Ross Baumann (5-30) bowled well for Goring.

Ollie Bailey also had a good day taking 7-28 as Haywards Heath (174-6) beat Billingshurst (117 all out). Ben Williams took 5-64 for Billingshurst.

Tom Hinley also took seven wickets as Lindfield (189-7) beat Ifield (186 all out). Prasansana Jayamanne took 5-76 for Ifield.

Ricardo De Nobrega hit 132 as Hastings and St Leonard’s (273-7) drew with St James’s Montefiore (215-7). Sam Rattle took 5-104 for St James’s while Toby Pullan hit 84 in the reply.

Division 3 West: Broadwater 176 all out lost to West Chiltington & Thakeham 177-2; Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 114 all out lost to Worthing 323-7; Pagham 275-9 beat Findon 86 all out; Steyning 245-5 lost to Roffey 246-8; Stirlands 237-8 lost to Ansty 262-8. Highlights: Finley Allen 82 from 40 balls for Worthing; Nick Smith 149 and Rico Webb 8-33 for Pagham; Marc Pavlovic 94 for Roffey 2nd XI; Chris Barnett 90 for Steyning; Harry Towler 109 for Ansty.

Division 3 East: Crawley Eagles 173 all out beat Rye 77 all out; Eastbourne 207-4 beat Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 206-8; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 233-9 beat Portslade 230 all out; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 201-4 beat Rottingdean 200 all out; Seaford 221-6 lost to Bexhill 222-3. Highlights: Atif 4-10 for Crawley Eagles; Cameron Burgon 117 for Bexhill.

Other highlights: Giles Robinson 122 not out from 65 balls for Chippingdale; Jack Parsons 5-24 for Henfield; Ciaran Peacock 5-32 for Hailsham; Hersh Tank 6-7 for RAM; Chris Edwards 131 not out for Bells Yew Green; Tom Clare 106 not out for Felbridge and Sunnyside 2nd XI.