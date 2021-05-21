Marine Gardens bowlers' form goes as-tray at Worthing Pavilion

Pamela Chambers of Marine Gardens

Marine Gardens played their first competitive match of the season and it was a tough assignment away to Worthing Pavilion A in the Brodie Tray.

The game consisted of a pair, two triples and a four, but Marine came off worst in all the formats.

Leon White and skip Jenny Ashman played the pairs game against Malcolm Gardiner and Simon Warr. After eight ends they were only two shots adrift, but the hosts went up a gear or two and won all ten of the remaining ends for an emphatic 26-6 win.

The first triple of Gerry Perch, Dave Mugridge and skip Michael Ives enjoyed a much closer game. At 9-0 down after four ends they rallied and became accustomed to the speedier Pavilion green.

The hosts won 18-12, but it was a performance of real heart from the visitors.

The second triple of George Tracey, Dennis Crossweller and skip Mike Hitchin dug deep, but were always on the back foot against a strong Pavilion combo. The hosts won 18-11.

The four of Laurie Bradley, David Smart, David Smith and skip Harry Smith endured fluctuating fortunes. They were 7-2 down after four ends, but hit back to be 11-9 up at the halfway mark. But the home side found that extra gear and won 25-14. Overall Marine lost on all four rinks and by 44-87.

Marine hosted Norfolk BC from Littlehampton. The sea air at Marine Gardens suited them nicely in a friendly of three triples.

Noel Stevenson, Liz Baldwin and skip Jenny Ashman were good value for a 16-12 win.

But Roy Mills, Tim Baldwin and veteran skip Ivan Godsmark ran into a strong trio and lost 27-7. The final triple of Steve Davis, Norman Deegan and Dennis Martin were very competitive but went down 26-11.

Overall Marine lost 65-34.

Marine hosted neighbours Tarring Priory. A social game of three triples was played in excellent spirit as home advantage took the afternoon off.

The visitors won by a comfortable margin on all three rinks and won overall 74-33.

Scores: Wendy Wilson, John Nettleingham & skip Jim Gray lost

25-14; David Sayer, Albie Marsella & skip Ivan Godsmark lost 25-10; Pamela Chambers, Keith White &

skip Michael Ives lost 24-9.

* It wasn’t the most auspicious week for Goring Manor Bowls Club.

It started at home with a three-rink friendly against Southwater.

Goring managed only one drawn rink, thanks to Graham Ray, Ann McGarry, Doug Hunt and skip Peter Treagust. The loss was by 61-50.

On a visit to Portslade, only one of four triples played was won (by Jimmy Wan, Rosemary Suter and skip Harvey McGarry) resulting in a 79-39 loss.

Goring Spitfires had a Brodie Shield match away to Pavilion B.

It was close with only one end to go, then Goring imploded and lost 70-64 and 10-0 in points.

A second West Sussex Bowls League internal trial match followed. The bulk of those players who helped Goring win promotion to the top division of the WSL in 2019 took on the pretenders – those hoping to break into the league team.

Previously, the pretenders won. This time the team of 2019 won on three of fourrinks and by 75-43.

It was announced that Frank Tsang was to take on the role of team manager of the West Sussex and Stracey Shield league squads.

He will have sole responsibility for selecting the team for these two leagues.

He said: “I believe we have enough strength in depth to give a good account of ourselves in the top division of the WSBL and also in the Stracey League, as long as we all work together.”

A Brodie Tray match involving the Spitfires at Worthing followed. The result was a 7-3 defeat.

Pam Edwards, Rosemary Suter, Mike Muncey and skip Dave Norgrove were Goring’s only winning rink. Skip Sheila Lock drew.

Goring played in the first round of the Edward Rowland Cup, a competition in memory of a player at Burgess Hill BC. It attracts top players and Goring have never previously progressed beyond the first round.

A strong team of Dave Crockett, Francis Fahey, Frank Tsang and skip Keith Fenwick faced a team from Barcombe, skipped by county player Dave Richardson. Good game management from Fenwick saw Goring through 21-14.

* Maltravers have had a mixture of games, with the first game of mixed aggregates being played with the maximum amount of players permitted at this particular time.

Mens’ and ladies’ aggregate was played the next day with all rinks in use.

A total of 12 members went to Chichester Bowls Club for mixed friendly.

Captain Alan Howe won on his rink with the aid of Phil Wayman and Lesley Ball, but not without a battle. On the 12th end it was 12-12 before Chichester took an 18-12 lead.

Then Maltravers picked up a five and a four, eventually winning 21-19.

Top rink for Maltravers were skip Jack Carline with June McGowan and Judith Hearn, easing their way to a 21-14 win.

The other two teams lost their games but an enjoyable afternoon was had despite the 88-63 loss.

Alex Stavrou played the first round of champion of champions at home against the champion of Tarring Priory, winning 21-15.

Two Maltravers ladies competed in the Trixie Pairs competition.

Sue Dyball and Maz Howe travelled to Crablands, near Selsey, for the prelimary round, and what a nip and tuck game it was over 18 ends.

Sue and Maz gained sixpoints in the first two ends.

Crabland ladies won the next four ends going 8-6 up.

Thereafter it was a game that could have gone either way.