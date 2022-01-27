Leicester Warriors wilt as Worthing Thunder stay top of league

Despite being without the ill Tom Ward Thunder controlled most of the game and never looked like being beaten.

The first quarter started at fast pace with the home team dictating things. Kevin Moyo was in the starting five and a combination of his natural speed along with the steady authority of Howard Crawford and Zaire Taylor who controlled things.

Hafeez Abdul and Jarred Dixon led the scoring and at the first break Thunder’s lead was 24-18.

Worthing Thunder's Jorge Ebanks / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

The second quarter brought end to end basketball and with Dixon leading the scorers at the break, Thunder led 47-41.

Thunder then stepped up a gear to put the Warriors under pressure.

Abdul was a big menace to the Warriors as he was scoring at will. Dixon continued to score consistently and with Taylor controlling the defence Thunder led 70-57.

Roared on by the home fans, Thunder enforced their superiority as the game went on! Abdul hit 16 points in the final ten minutes was while Taylor, Crawford, Dixon, Jorge Ebanks and Ishmael Fpntaine were all outstanding.

A final score of 95-73 emphasised Thunder’s superiority in all departments and as a joyous crowd left the arena thoughts were already turning to this Saturday when Thunders biggest rivals, Solent Kestrels, are in town with an early tip off at 3.30pm.

The game could go a long way to deciding where the league title ends up this season and a big crowd is expected.

D&D BASKETBALL

The under-12s had only seven players owing to illness and injury but put up a brave fight against SRWA Bears.

Bears took the game 76-66.

The D&D men’s Black team had a 90-51 away win against Chichester Titans.

Home games saw wins for the under-13s and under-16 Black team.