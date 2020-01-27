Jordan faces Sussex team-mates in Big Bash showdown

Chris Jordan bowed out of this year's Australian Big Bash on a high as Perth Scorchers notched another important win in their battle for a top four spot for the finals.

Their first game of the week saw them take on Sydney Thunder and with the help of an impressive bowling display from Jordan (3-34) the Scorchers cruised to an eight-wicket.

Later in the week, it was a Sussex face-off as Jordan’s Scorchers took on the Adelaide Strikers and their trio of Sussex stars in Phil Salt, Travis Head and Rashid Khan.

The Strikers batted first and made 181/5 with Salt making 59 (his third half-century of the campaign), Head making 35 and Rashid making 1.

Jordan took 1-33 and made 11 but his final contributions were not enough as the Scorchers were defeated by 16 runs.

It was a second win of the week for the Strikers after they had beaten table-topping Melbourne Stars by 11 runs just two days earlier, with contributions of 22 runs from Salt and five runs from Head as well as figures of 1-24 from Rashid.

The Strikers rounded off the week with a 10-run defeat to Hobart Hurricanes despite handy contributions of 66 from Salt and 47 from Head. However, despite the defeat, the Strikers sealed a finals spot as they finished third in the standings.

Here, the next round of the Women’s Hundred draft got under way with some Sussex cricketers getting picked.

Georgia Adams was picked up by Oval Invincibles and Linsey Smith was picked by Northern Superchargers. Paige Scholfield joins Danni Wyatt and Southern Brave after the latter was picked in the first round of picks.

The recent round of picks join other Sussex players, Freya Davies (London Spirit), Danni Wyatt (Southern Brave) and Georgia Elwiss (Birmingham Phoenix) in the new Hundred competition which starts in July.