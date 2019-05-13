Jody Levett pinpoints area Worthing Raiders must improve for next season

Jody Levett has highlighted the need for Worthing Raiders to focus on fitness with attention turning to another campaign in the National 2 South.

And the Raiders head coach insisted making the specific improvement will aid their attacking and defensive capabilities.

Worthing ended the season ninth in the table, signing off with a crushing 66-31 victory over Tauton Titans last month.

That ensured the club would enjoy another campaign in the fourth tier.

But Levett has already identified a key component he wants to see improvements in next season.

He said: “The players and coaches need a break, then the planning and fun starts.

“The focus will be on becoming a fitter team.

“This will allow us to play the attacking style we enjoy, but being more effective in defence.

“But our ability to finish ninth after what was a tough season is something we can build from.”

Levett confirmed he will be remaining at Roundstone Lane as head coach.

And assistant coach, Ben Coulson and high performance manager, Ian Davies, will continue in their roles.

Levett also revealed James Author will become forwards coach after the summer break.

But Raiders’ head coach will not fully switch off in the close season.

With Worthing looking to recruit during the summer.

“Recruitment Is always an ongoing thing,” Levett added.

“People say, ‘You can enjoy the off season now’, but the reality is it’s as busy - if not busier- than the season itself, but without clocking up the miles.”

Raiders will have to look to fill the void left by winger Jack Maslen, who has announced his retirement.

Levett added: “We know that Jack Maslen has retired.

“We thank him for all he has contributed to the club over many seasons and wish him well in the future.”

Raiders are presently working on confirming pre-season friendly opponents and are set to return to training in July ahead of another term at National 2 South standard.

Have you read?

Former Worthing star Mickey Demetriou set for Wembley after Newport beat Mansfield on penalties to reach play-off final



Chris Hughton leaves Brighton and Hove Albion



National glory for English Martyrs Primary School pupils