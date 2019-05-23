Huge confidence boost for Littlehampton

James Askew spoke of his relief as Littlehampton ended their wait for a first Sussex League Division 3 West win of the season.

An impressive 76 from Guy Souch and a fine all-round bowling effort ensured the home side ran out 81-run victors over basement boys Stirlands.

This is Littlehampton’s first campaign back in the third tier of Sussex cricket since 2012.

And they’ve now got off the mark this season at the third attempt, registering a maiden victory.

They had Guy Souch (76) and a generous extras count of 57 to thank for taking them to 247-9 off their 45 overs.

All six of the bowlers used by Askew weighed in with a wicket at least as Stirlands were restricted to 166-9 in reply.

Now the Littlehampton skipper hopes the confidence boosting victory can help them go on an unbeaten run.

Askew said: “It was a great relief. We performed a lot better this week and it gives the lads a good confidence boost going forward.

“Guy (Souch) batted brilliantly in the middle order and everyone else chipped in with 20s.

“Scoring close to 250 allowed the guys to relax a bit more in the field. That made us perform better I felt.

“We bowled well, boosted by Chris (Heberlein) being back fit enough to bowl again.”

Littlehampton were put in and lost openers James Askew (nine) and Tom Lee (12) cheaply to leave them wobbling at 26-2. Ally James (18) made a start before falling while Jack Turner (seven) also fell.

But Souch’s knock of 76 would prove crucial as Littlehampton got up around the 250 mark.

Mike Askew (19), Chris Heberlein (17) and Daniel White (18 not out) added runs down the order.

Stirlands also conceded 57 extras, including 36 wides which ensured the home side posted 247-9 in their allotted overs.

In the chase, Stirlands slumped to 47-3 and 89-6 and they never looked like chasing down the target.

MacLeod Cox (2-20), James Askew (2-23 ) and Nathan Perry (2-23) all put the squeeze on their opponents.

And they received great support from Ryan Budd, Heberlein and White, who all collected a wicket apiece.

James Lynch (30) and David Briance (29 not out) fired some late innings runs after opener Will Gubbins (43) had top-scored for Stirlands.

But they fell well short and could only muster 166-9 off their 45 overs.

Littlehampton failed in their bid to make it a double win weekend.

They suffered a seven wicket T20 Sunday Cup second round at Findon.

Mike Askew top-scored with 34 but Littlehampton struggled and could only post 124-9 off their 20 overs after choosing to bat.

Curtis Howell starred with the ball, claiming 5-17 from his four overs.

Littlehampton then had Findon 12-2 in reply. But Liam Freeman’s rapid half-century (51) put the hosts on track.

Glenn Bridson (38 not out) and Sam Mannings (20*) guided Findon to 125-3 with five overs to spare.

But skipper James Askew was not downbeat after the defeat.

He said: “We weren’t very competitive all. Mike (Askew) batted well in the middle overs after we slumped to 54-5 but the score was never going to be competitive.

“We had a little bit of hope having them 12-2, but the Findon guys batted well to see their side home.

“But we aren’t disappointed. It’s a competition we were very unlikely to win.

“We now go back to concentrating on consolidating ourselves in the league.”

