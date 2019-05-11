Gymnastics club aim to keep girls in sport

Worthing Gymnastics Club has introduced Teen Gym to keep girls in sport.

By age 14, girls drop out of sports at a rate of 1.5 times more than boys do, a recent study has found.

To help combat the drop out, Worthing Gymnastics Club has introduced ‘Teen Gym’ and are offering a free two hour taster session on Tuesday 14th May which would usually cost £12.00.

Wellbeing: In another study, The Office of National Statistics found that boys spend almost twice as much time doing sport activities than girls.

Chris Wright, Head of Wellbeing at the ONS, warned that there is a “direct correlation” between a lack of physical activity and girls having poorer mental health and lower aspirations than their male counterparts.

Teen Gym: The newly introduced sessions take place every Tuesday from 18:30-20:30 at Bohunt School, Worthing and are built on fun, fitness and the fundamental skills of gymnastics for girls aged 11+.

There is no previous gymnastics experience required and the programme has been developed to allow the teens to take ownership over their sessions.

This gives them a unique opportunity to manage their own progression while keeping fit and socialising in a fun and inclusive environment all under the guidance of British Gymnastics qualified coaches.

Head Coach & Founder, Heather Sampford, said: “By introducing Teen Gym, we’re encouraging girls to develop healthier attitudes towards staying in sport and feeling the benefits of increased activity. As maturing teens, we’re also aiming to help them grow into young adults that feel confident and comfortable in themselves and within our community.”

For more information and to sign up for a free taster session, head over to: www.worthinggymnastics.com/teen-gym

Worthing Gymnastics Club is a not for profit organisation that offers a range of specialised gymnastic disciplines and activities in a fun, safe and supportive environment.

