Golfers mark 75th anniversary of VE Day - a year late
Littlehampton golfers finally managed to get together and commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, albeit a year late, and some stunning results ensued.
The Team Texas Scramble, was always likely to yield low scoring and the players did not disappoint.
The winning team (above) of Gary and Harry Page, Mark Dennison and Michael Mcclean posted a seven-birdie round, with no dropped shots for a nett 51.8, to win by half a shot from Dave and Matt Baker, Rab Hamilton and Andrew Musk.
Low scoring was seen again 24 hours later when James Martin and Sean Franks posted a nett 59 in a better ball format, despite opening with a bogey.
The Main brothers, Andrew and Richard must have thought their 61 nett would be good enough, but a birdie finish for the winners sealed the deal, so they ended as runners-up.