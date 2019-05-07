Former British Lions player Brian Moore and England international Amy Wilson-Hardy show support for Worthing 10s festival

Rugby stars showed their support for Worthing girls 10s festival.

Former Raiders player and England international Amy Wilson-Hardy was an interested spectator during the competition.

The 27-year-old has gone on to enjoy a great career after spending her early days at Roundstone Lane.

Wilson-Hardy has been a World Cup runner-up with England and competes internationally as a sevens player. But she was not the only star name to show their support at the event.

Former England and British Lions Brian Moore was in attendance to take a look at the latest young female talent looking to make a name in the sport.

In total, 20 clubs from across the country took part in the two-day festival.

Worthing girls under-13s

Worthing came close in differing age group competitions, but failed to take a title in any.

The under-15s were unable to defend the crown they collected last year.

Having come second in their group on the opening day, they were knocked out.

It was a similar story for the under-13s, who came agonisingly close to winning a trophy. Yet they finished runners-up in the plate final.

That’s after combining with girls from Horsham to make up a team to compete.

The club’s under-18s managed to win their group before falling in the knockout rounds.