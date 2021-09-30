England honour for Worthing water polo star Ruby

Ruby Rosser has impressed with the Worthing club

Ruby Rosser has been selected to represent England under-17 girls in the EU nations tournament in the Czech Republic from October 8 to 10.

England will face matches against the Czechs, Slovakia, Lithuania, Austria and South Africa.

The Worthing club said: “Ruby has worked incredibly hard to gain selection for this event, and everyone at Worthing is delighted she has been included in the final squad that will travel to Brno.

“Ruby has progressed at Worthing and has represented the club, Sussex and the south-east region as she has played throughout the various age groups. She has been part of the national academy programme for the past few months and has travelled to weekend training camps.”

Ruby will be the third Worthing junior to have played in a national team this year. Jamie Bond represented GB in the boys’ under 17 Euro qualifiers in Slovenia in the spring and Caitlin Silk played for GB in the girls’ under-17 Euros in Croatia last month.”

Ruby needs help meeting the costs of taking part and if any company or group would like to sponsor her, her family would welcome them.