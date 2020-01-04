England Deaf rugby player from Worthing looking for sponsorship to go on 'tour of a lifetime'

A rugby player is looking for sponsorship to help him travel to South Africa with the England Deaf team.

Taylor Morris, 24, who has licved in Worthing his whole life, is hoping to go on the tour between May 1 and 12.

So far he has raised £500 but he needs to raise another £1,000 by the end of February 2020, otherwise he won’t be able to go.

He said: “I think the sport isn’t well funded at the moment as not many people know about the sport.

“The first ever televised event for an England deaf game was last year against Wales deaf on BBC sport and hopefully every game now will be televised.”

He added: “It would mean everything to me to be able to go on this tour, not just because it will be a tour of a lifetime, but it’s also a chance to promote deaf rugby as well.”

Morris was born with a deformity, which meant he had no eardrum/hole in my right ear, but he has normal hearing in my left ear.

He said: “You don’t have to be completely deaf to play for the England deaf team, but you have to at least have half your hearing lost to be able to qualify.”

Morris has been playing rugby since he was 16 years old.

Morris plays for the University of Brighton first team at the moment, as his is studying physiotherapy (first year student).

He started playing at Worthing college when his teacher got him into rugby as he was the rugby coach as well.

The England Deaf team are playing next against Wales deaf on January 19.

Morris is now looking to make a bit of a career our of rugby.

He said: “I have ambitions to play semi professional rugby once my studies are finished. I don’t play any other sports as rugby is very full on, but I use to box and do gymnastics.”

If you are interested in sponsoring Taylor or want to find out more, you can contact him on email at taylormorris11021995@yahoo.com or find him on Instagram. at taylorlee_morris