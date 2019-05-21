East Preston all out for just 39 in crushing defeat to Three Bridges' 2nd XI

East Preston were left embarrassed after being bundled out for just 39 in their crushing 108-run Sussex League Division 4 West defeat to Three Bridges 2nd XI.

Captain Gary Weedon, returning to the fold after being part of West Chiltington’s West Sussex League Premier Division title win the weekend previous, could only watch on as his side fell woefully short in pursuit of 148.

Glenn Whitaker struck seven for East Preston, but Three Bridges’ extras count of nine was the highest score of an innings to be quickly forgotten. A good all-round bowling effort had put the home side in a strong position after they asked Three Bridges to bat first.

Lucy Uncles (3-23) led the way, while Dan Williams (3-34) and Joe Carter (2-14) were superb as East Preston bundled their opponents out for 147 in 38.5 overs.

It looked a total well within reach, although the home side would make a mess of the chase.

Opening bowler Thomas Floyd (4-9) tore through East Preston’s batting, supported by Oliver Brown (3-8), as East Preston mustered just 39 all out in 17.2 overs.

