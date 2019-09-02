Clymping beat Goring 2nd XI to be crowned Sussex League Division 6 West champions following final day drama

Clymping were crowned Sussex League Division 6 West champions on a dramatic final day.

Going into the final round of fixtures still without promotion confirmed, Clymping ran out 23-run winners over Goring 2nd XI to finish top of the table.

It proved to be a real day of drama elsewhere in Division 6 West as well, with leaders after the penultimate weekend Aldwick missing out on promotion following their defeat to Eastergate.

Findon 2nd XI pipped them to second spot after overcoming Broadbridge Heath.

All of Clymping’s batsman chipped in as they posted 214-7 off their 40 overs on a tense final day.

Kieran Leeming (3-33) bowled well to restrict Goring to 191-7 off their 40 overs, which ensured promotion for Paddy Horne’s side.

Clymping then received an added bonus of discovering they had been crowned champions.

They closed the two point gap of Aldwick after their defeat, winning the league by eight points from fellow promoted side Findon.

